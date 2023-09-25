Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mental health outreach in Waseca and Le Sueur counties

Two local public health directors are coming together to collaborate on a new public health initiative.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two local public health directors are coming together to collaborate on a new public health initiative. Megan Kirby from Le Sueur County and Sarah Berry from Waseca County are in to talk about their plans with community conversation about mental health.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Erin Simmons is back in with MYplace to talk about a very exciting update: They’re finally in...
Exciting updates for MYplace
Mankato Playhouse is here with a sneak peek of its “CATS: Young Actors Edition.”
A sneak peak of Mankato Playhouse’s ‘CATS’
She took the blank slate on Nassau Street and with the help of volunteers, transformed it into...
A colorful community space added to St. Peter
Mankato Playhouse is here with a sneak peek of its “CATS: Young Actors Edition.”
A sneak peak of Mankato Playhouse’s ‘CATS’