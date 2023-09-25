Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN AG’s Office awarded for work in George Floyd prosecution

This Special Achievement Award marks the second time the international organization has...
This Special Achievement Award marks the second time the international organization has recognized Ellison’s prosecution of the murder of George Floyd.(Quinn Gorham)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison was presented an award for his office’s work in prosecuting the officer’s involved in George Floyd’s death.

According to the Minnesota AG’s Office, Ellison accepted a special achievement award from the international association of prosecutors on behalf of the entire team.

This Special Achievement Award marks the second time the international organization has recognized Ellison’s prosecution of the murder of George Floyd.

Back in June, Ellison’s Chief Deputy Attorney General John Keller traveled to Brazil to address a conference of IAP members about the significance of the prosecution.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/25/23
Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/25/23
FILE - Officials with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received at around 1:30 a.m....
Possible DWI leads to car in ditch
45-year-old Matthew Strauss of Hutchinson died in a fatal vehicle collision on Friday.
Hutchinson man dies in fatal vehicle collision
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 9/24/23
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 9/24/23