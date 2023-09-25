MN AG’s Office awarded for work in George Floyd prosecution

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison was presented an award for his office’s work in prosecuting the officer’s involved in George Floyd’s death.

According to the Minnesota AG’s Office, Ellison accepted a special achievement award from the international association of prosecutors on behalf of the entire team.

This Special Achievement Award marks the second time the international organization has recognized Ellison’s prosecution of the murder of George Floyd.

Back in June, Ellison’s Chief Deputy Attorney General John Keller traveled to Brazil to address a conference of IAP members about the significance of the prosecution.

