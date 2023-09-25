MnDOT says construction projects are overall on schedule

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Spokesperson Michael Dougherty says 2023′s construction projects are overall on schedule.

With the lack of rain throughout the summer, the dry weather has meant less disruptions to construction work.

“There had been fewer weather delays. Obviously, if it is a rainy time, that can disrupt things. It’s helped the continuity sort of keeping a good flow of work.”

Dougherty says there have been more delays due to the heat than the rain, but he says the overall schedule was not affected much.

“When it’s in 100′s or high 90′s, they can’t do the same level of work that they normally do, so it’s kinda been a balance.”

Dougherty says there are projects expected to finish by the end of October. He hopes there are no disruptions considering how rainy it has been recently.

”Projects that were completed earlier probably benefitted somewhat from that dry, but ones that are not due to be done until the end of October, it’s sort of we shall see.”

The MnDOT spokesperson reminds drivers to slow down near construction zones and observe road signs.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.