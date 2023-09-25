MSU Mankato/MCHS announce ‘strategic collaboration’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System to form what they call a “strategic collaboration.”

The new agreement will focus on three areas according to the announcement: education experiences, health and well-being and research.

Details of the collaboration will be laid out further on Thursday as MSU Mankato President Edward Inch will address stakeholders during a private celebration event.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.