MSU Mankato/MCHS announce ‘strategic collaboration’

FILE — The new agreement will focus on three areas according to the announcement: education...
FILE — The new agreement will focus on three areas according to the announcement: education experiences, health and well-being and research..(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System to form what they call a “strategic collaboration.”

The new agreement will focus on three areas according to the announcement: education experiences, health and well-being and research.

Details of the collaboration will be laid out further on Thursday as MSU Mankato President Edward Inch will address stakeholders during a private celebration event.

