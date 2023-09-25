Portion of Carlson Dr. closed Tuesday

Your Photos
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Carlson Dr. will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, September 26th from 1:00 – 7:30 p.m. The stretch of road from Lancelot Lane to Arlington Trail will be closed for an event at Benson Park. Detour signage will be posted, please view the attached map for more information.

Park patrons are asked to be aware of this event and to give proper distance around the marked route at Benson Park to allow the event to proceed.

