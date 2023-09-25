Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Slowly clearing; summerlike weather returns by the weekend

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A very slow-moving low pressure system sitting over the North Dakota-South Dakota-Minnesota state line will slowly exit over the next couple of days. Until it moves out, we will continue to have clouds, scattered showers and temperatures quite a bit cooler than average. We’ll start to see a little sunshine either late Tuesday afternoon or by Wednesday. Although there’s a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, the weekend is looking quite nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely; however, locally heavy rainfall amounts of a quarter inch or more are possible with individual storms. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s today. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with the potential for fog to develop toward morning.

The system responsible for our cloudy, wet stretch of days will begin to exit southeastward tomorrow. Tuesday will start with clouds and scattered showers, but we’ll see gradual clearing from west to east late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the system will be gone and sunshine will return. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon but will climb a bit each day through the week. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures should be back in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will feel more like summer than fall. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/25/23
Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/25/23
Emily Merz's Monday AM Forecast 9/25/23
Rain chances for next few days
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 9/24/23
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 9/24/23
Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation