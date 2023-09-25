Slowly clearing; summerlike weather returns by the weekend

A very slow-moving low pressure system sitting over the North Dakota-South Dakota-Minnesota state line will slowly exit over the next couple of days. Until it moves out, we will continue to have clouds, scattered showers and temperatures quite a bit cooler than average. We’ll start to see a little sunshine either late Tuesday afternoon or by Wednesday. Although there’s a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, the weekend is looking quite nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely; however, locally heavy rainfall amounts of a quarter inch or more are possible with individual storms. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s today. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with the potential for fog to develop toward morning.

The system responsible for our cloudy, wet stretch of days will begin to exit southeastward tomorrow. Tuesday will start with clouds and scattered showers, but we’ll see gradual clearing from west to east late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the system will be gone and sunshine will return. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon but will climb a bit each day through the week. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures should be back in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will feel more like summer than fall. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

