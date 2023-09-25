Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were killed in an accident between a vehicle and an Amish buggy Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Fillmore County Road 1 near Sumner Center, which is a little more than 6 miles northeast of Racine.

Two others involved in the crash were transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys in Rochester with unknown injuries.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, County Road 1 is closed near Sumner Center remains closed at this time.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. KTTC will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Latest News

FILE - Ponderosa Landfill, located at 20028 Gooseberry Lane, Mankato, will be hosting...
Ponderosa Landfill to host more discounted tire recycling opportunities
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 9/26/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 9/26/23
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating the start to an annual conference here...
BECHS hosting History After Hours
City officials want to know where there are accessibility gaps and want any recommendations on...
Come-and-go open house to be held for Accessibility Transit Plan
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating the start to an annual conference here...
BECHS hosting History After Hours