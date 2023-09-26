BEC Sheriff’s Office reinstates SROs in St. Clair and Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Both districts opened the school year without SROs after the sheriff’s office suspended their contracts in response to a new state law that restricts what SROs can and can’t do to resolve situations, particularly in restraining students.

Last week Attorney General Keith Ellison offered a clarifying opinion, stating that officers would still be allowed to use reasonable force in preventing bodily harm or death.

Sheriff Jeff Wersal says that St. Clair’s resource officer returned to the building today, and hopes that Lake Crystal’s will return early next week.

“It gave us a little more comfort in if our SROs had to use force in schools, basically saying that they can still use reasonable force in situations where they could use their training in a situation where there is bodily harm or death,” said Sheriff Wersal.

Additionally the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of putting a contract together to support Eagle Lake with officers while the city replaces those who have left the department, which was discussed at last night’s city council meeting.

Sheriff Wersal expects the contracts to be finalized in a few months.

“Some public comments were brought forward and the city of Eagle Lake appears to be moving on with a contract with us, but that will be decided at a city council meeting in the future, and then subject for approval by the County Board,” said Sheriff Wersal.

Wersal says that both situations are ongoing and are subject to change as meetings and hearings develop.

Mankato Public Safety for now has elected to keep SROs out of Mankato Area Public Schools, shifting to an “on-call” basis since the beginning the school year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.