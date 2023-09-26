B.E.C. Student Resource Officers to return to public schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - his morning, as Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal announced the return of deputy School Resource Officers (SROs) to Lake Crystal and St. Clair public schools.

The sheriff’s office made the decision to remove their officers from schools amid debate over language in recently passed legislation.

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota have pulled SROs in response to questions over their limitations in use-of-force tactics on students.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison offered a legal clarification on the law last week

He says use of force is still allowed for SROs, but that force must be “reasonable.”

The newly issued opinion contains much more detail and lists several examples.

Sheriff Wersal says that his office and the schools are working on the transition back into schools this week in lieu of A.G. Ellison’s clarification.

Mankato Public Safety also elected to keep SROs out of Mankato Area Public Schools, shifting to an “on-call” basis to begin the school year.

Officials with the school district say there has not been a change to that situation as of this morning, but staff are monitoring the situation.

