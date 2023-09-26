Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

B.E.C. Student Resource Officers to return to public schools

Lake Crystal/St. Clair Public Schools
On Tuesday, Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal announced the return of deputy School...
On Tuesday, Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal announced the return of deputy School Resource Officers (SROs) to Lake Crystal and St. Clair public schools.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - his morning, as Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal announced the return of deputy School Resource Officers (SROs) to Lake Crystal and St. Clair public schools.

The sheriff’s office made the decision to remove their officers from schools amid debate over language in recently passed legislation.

Law enforcement agencies across Minnesota have pulled SROs in response to questions over their limitations in use-of-force tactics on students.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison offered a legal clarification on the law last week

He says use of force is still allowed for SROs, but that force must be “reasonable.”

The newly issued opinion contains much more detail and lists several examples.

Sheriff Wersal says that his office and the schools are working on the transition back into schools this week in lieu of A.G. Ellison’s clarification.

Mankato Public Safety also elected to keep SROs out of Mankato Area Public Schools, shifting to an “on-call” basis to begin the school year.

Officials with the school district say there has not been a change to that situation as of this morning, but staff are monitoring the situation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Latest News

Tremendous Brewing will fill the vacant building after St. Peter city council voted 5-2 in...
Old Fire Hall building sold to Tremendous Brewing
FILE - Ponderosa Landfill, located at 20028 Gooseberry Lane, Mankato, will be hosting...
Ponderosa Landfill to host more discounted tire recycling opportunities
FILE - Second-grade students select their meals during lunch break in the cafeteria, Dec. 12,...
More students gain eligibility for free school meals under expanded US program
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 9/26/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 9/26/23