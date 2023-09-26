Your Photos
BECHS hosting History After Hours

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating the start to an annual conference here in Mankato with live music and food!
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating the start to an annual conference here in Mankato with live music and food!

The Historical Society has announced a special History After Hours set for Wednesday.

From 6-9 p.m. guests can enjoy free museum admissions while listening to live music by the local band Bee Balm Fields.

Local food trucks from Prairie Pride Farms and Pizza Karma will also be on site for guests.

According to the Blue Earth County Historical Society, the event is in conjunction with the Preserve Minnesota 2023 conference which goes from Sept. 27-29.

According to Preserve Minnesota, it is the largest annual gathering of the state’s preservation community.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

