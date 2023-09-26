Becky Bakes for Breakfast Day

Your Photos
We found the perfect way to celebrate today with Becky Bakes.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Pancake Day!

Pancakes are known to be a traditional breakfast favorite, dating back to over 30,000 years ago. Pancakes may be the oldest breakfast food ever!

Not only is it Pancake Day... it’s also National Breakfast Day. We found the perfect way to celebrate today with Becky Bakes.

