City of Mankato leases electric shuttle for MSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council hopes to pave a way for one university to cut back on transportation carbon emissions.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says transportation continues to be the largest source of green house gas emissions in our state-- at over 36-million tons in 2020. But, the MPCA says that changing just one vehicle from diesel to all-electric will reduce emissions by 29 tons. Mankato City Council is ready to test those odds under an incoming federal project.

The city of Mankato will be leased an electric shuttle for five years, which will be cruising around campus at MSU.

City council says the incoming electric shuttle could hold up to 12 people.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a federal law that aims to help states cut carbon emissions from transportation services.

Funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be available for four years.

