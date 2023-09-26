Your Photos
Come-and-go open house to be held for Accessibility Transit Plan

The goals of this open house include learning where there are gaps in accessibility, recommended improvements, and areas that should take priority over others.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple cities across Minnesota, including Mankato, are looking to boost accessibility for residents with disabilities.

The community is invited to attend a come-and-go open house where residents can provide feedback to city leaders for an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Study.

The open house is on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., at the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.

City officials want to know where there are accessibility gaps and want any recommendations on improvement areas.

Cities involved in the study include Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake as well as Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.

