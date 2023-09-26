East takes down Fairmont in hard fought matchup
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars hosted the Fairmont Cardinals at Caswell North Soccer Complex for a 5:00 p.m. game.
The Cougars managed to find their way past the Cardinals defense with little time left, winning it 1-0.
East will be at New Ulm Thursday for 7:00 p.m. matchup.
Fairmont will be at Windom/St. James/Madelia Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
