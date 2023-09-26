East takes down Fairmont in hard fought matchup

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars hosted the Fairmont Cardinals at Caswell North Soccer Complex for a 5:00 p.m. game.

The Cougars managed to find their way past the Cardinals defense with little time left, winning it 1-0.

East will be at New Ulm Thursday for 7:00 p.m. matchup.

Fairmont will be at Windom/St. James/Madelia Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.