East takes down Fairmont in hard fought matchup

Cougars beat the Cardinals 1-0.
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars hosted the Fairmont Cardinals at Caswell North Soccer Complex for a 5:00 p.m. game.

The Cougars managed to find their way past the Cardinals defense with little time left, winning it 1-0.

East will be at New Ulm Thursday for 7:00 p.m. matchup.

Fairmont will be at Windom/St. James/Madelia Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

