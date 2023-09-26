Former St. Peter fire hall sold to Tremendous Brewing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After almost 6 months of discussion, the city of St. Peter has decided the former St peter fire hall will be the now home of Tremendous Brewing.

According to city documents, St. Peter planners factored in the opportunity for downtown and retail growth in the area.

”The Art Center and other things, and so kind of adding to that I think, helps all of them that that continuity, that ability to be,” said Todd Prafke. “In kind of the same basket together really helps them focus and helps people from our community and other communities come and really understand what our niche is and what they can do for fun and entertainment within Saint Peter.”

Other proposals were considered, including an Islamic Center and another brewery-bakery hybrid brought forth by LocAle Brewing Company in partnership with River Rock Kitchen and Baking Company.

City officials say all the finalists were good options.

”That is not to say that something else couldn’t also be a good fit, but at some point these folks are elected to make tough decisions, and this was one of those decisions that, while they might not all agree on, they were all very passionate about what their position was, but all very respectful of each other’s position and came to a Methodical, thoughtful, clear conclusion. And so that’s that’s where we are today,” said Prafke.

The decision came Monday after St. Peter city council voted 5-2 in favor of selling the building at 227 Mulberry Street for $300,000.

In its decision, the council notes it is committed to finding a permanent home for the Muslim community in St. Peter.

The Saint Peter Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1869. It is still an all-volunteer agency.

