Gradual clearing; a sunny, warm weekend ahead

The system that brought rain over the past weekend will very slowly exit from northwest to southeast over the next couple of days. We will continue to see scattered clouds and clusters of showers as it moves out. However, all of that will diminish, and we will gradually see more and more sunshine as it goes. By Thursday, we will start a warming trend that will bring a taste of summertime back for the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, high temps will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. That trend will continue well into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few on-and-off showers. We will start to see more sunshine poking in from behind the clouds as the afternoon goes on. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible by morning.

On Wednesday, we will see more sunshine, but there will still be a few scattered clouds and showers. Highs will stay in the upper 60s Wednesday. By Thursday, our warming trend will begin with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be a great time to do things outdoors. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thundershower, but those chances are limited. Our weather will stay dry and mild into next week, but a front will bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures by mid to late week.

