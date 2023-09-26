Your Photos
Hunters prepare for dry season

This year has been a long year of drought, leaving water and vegetation levels unpredictable.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past weekend saw Minnesota open up its annual duck hunting season.

But the duck season, along with the state’s other popular hunting seasons, may be a bit different for avid hunters, and the Minnesota DNR wants hunters to be prepared.



The DNR says that the low water levels may actually do some good to some wetland ecosystems...

“Droughts are good for waterfowl in a couple of ways. One is they’re going to rejuvenate a lot of these wetlands and cause a lot of vegetation to grow back, kill undesirable fish that cause poor wetland conditions,” said Joe Stangel.

While also creating problems for some hunters...

“It does make it tough on hunters because you might not be able to traditionally go to the small potholes you hunted because it might be dried up or you might not be able to get a boat in a lake that you normally would,” said Stangel.

This fall hunting season also brings changes to the law, such as crossbows now being legal for use for the deer archery season.

The DNR wants hunters to double check the sports laws before going out, and to be prepared for their usual spots to look different than they may be used to.

“We always encourage hunters to really scout areas. You know there are seasonal changes, changes from year to year precipitation wise. Maybe the vegetation or brows might not be there or a food plot might not be there that you normally would hunt for deer for instance,” said Stangel.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

