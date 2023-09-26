Karate Chop Bullying event to teach confidence

Your Photos
The free event takes place Monday, Oct. 2 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mankato Family YMCA.
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Karate Chop Bullying is an event hosted by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Kato Karate, in hopes to address bullying. The free event takes place Monday, Oct. 2 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mankato Family YMCA.

The event is for all ages, but it is recommended that attendees are in fourth grade or higher. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Space is limited. Registration is required at KatoKarateMN.com.

Tim Flynn, owner of Kato Karate, will facilitate the event. During the event, the YMCA will offer free childcare for children ages six months and older.

Karate Chop Bullying is part of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s suicide prevention initiative. Anti-bullying is one of the focus areas of United Way’s Suicide Prevention Committee, which works to address youth mental health and prevent suicide.

