Lake Michigan Circle Tour... the highlight reel

Here are just some of the sights and sounds from our adventure on the Lake Michigan Circle Tour!
By Stacy Steinhagen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Adventure awaits when you travel to new places.

From a carriage ride, secret garden and memorable lunch at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan to the rich history in enemy territory at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. And the red-hot tradititional Door County fish boil plus too many treats to count - from fudge to cherry pie!

Here are just some of the sights and sounds from our adventure on the Lake Michigan Circle Tour!

