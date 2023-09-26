Minneopa State Park serves as a classroom for a few days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 10th grader Bennett got to spend the day at Minneopa State Park on Monday for the first time.

“I got like hands and feet deep in the water and like collecting things. And I also liked how they described it and how I really got to learn it instead of getting taught it,” said Bennett Schwielen.

It was an opportunity 500 Mankato East Biology students are getting.

“You get to like do it yourself and like instead of just looking at pictures, I like trees or something. You get to actually like seeing them and feel them.,” said Malou Trolle.

They are expiring firsthand experience topics ranging from aquatic life, wildflowers, bison, birds, and trees.

“We are seeing things and I’ve got acorns that might fall on me and like bugs crawling on us and that just does not happen in the classroom. And I think that is special and we are just trying to embrace all of that, and it’s been a great day,” said Julia Battern.

It took three months to plan, along with partnerships between the high school, Minnesota State, The Minnesota Department of Natural resources, as well as other entities.

“It is a an important thing for them to experience. It is one thing to have a forestry department come out and seek in the school, but it’s an entirely unique experience having them come out and join that forester in the field,” said Kelsey Moe.

The outdoor classroom gives students an opportunity to, as Bennet said, get really involved.

“Learning everything has been awesome, definitely a once in a lifetime experience,” said Moe.

”We are thinking about biology. We are thinking about local biology and the students are also getting to interact with these experts from the community who are volunteering their time. And we are so grateful for that,” said Battern.

Battern says she hopes to expand this opportunity and hopefully include Mankato West biology classes.

