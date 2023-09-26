Your Photos
Old Fire Hall building sold to Tremendous Brewing

Tremendous Brewing will fill the vacant building after St. Peter city council voted 5-2 in favor of selling the building at 227 Mulberry Street for $300,000.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - After narrowing down a field of prospective buyers, the old St. Peter fire hall has a new owner.

Tremendous Brewing will fill the vacant building after St. Peter city council voted 5-2 in favor of selling the building at 227 Mulberry Street for $300,000.

According to city documents, St. Peter planners factored in the opportunity for downtown and retail growth in the area.

Other proposals considered include an Islamic Center and another brewery-bakery hybrid brought forth by LocAle Brewing Company in partnership with River Rock Kitchen and Baking Company.

In its decision, the council notes a desire to find a permanent home for the Muslim community in St. Peter.

KEYC News Now will have more coverage on the sale and the city’s aim for growth, Tuesday tonight.

