Rain continues clearing

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 9/26/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The system that produced the rain and thunderstorms this weekend is slowly making its way out of the region, lowering the concentration of rain through the next few days.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast through today and tomorrow, but rain totals will likely be much less than what we’ve seen the last few days. After Wednesday, rain chances decline but afternoon pop-ups are possible heading into the weekend, where more showers are possible. We aren’t expecting widespread thunderstorms for the next few days but some rumbles of thunder are possible, meaning lightning could still affect outdoor plans. More sunshine returns later this week and into the weekend despite some rain chances.

Temperatures will remain cool and fall-like today in the 60s before slowly warming up again as we approach this weekend. Temperatures could reach the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.

