Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
JPMorgan agrees to $75 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands in a lawsuit tied to...
JPMorgan agrees to $75 million settlement with US Virgin Islands in lawsuit tied to Jeffrey Epstein
FILE - Ponderosa Landfill, located at 20028 Gooseberry Lane, Mankato, will be hosting...
Ponderosa Landfill to host more discounted tire recycling opportunities
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023....
Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case