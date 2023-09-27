Your Photos
Agriculture elective available for St. Peter students

This class goes over subjects like plants, animals, natural resources, wildlife, and much more.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at St. Peter High School get the option to choose an elective that focuses on agriculture.

“It really warms my heart and makes me very happy when I get to see the look on kids faces when they’re doing a new experience and just to know that they may not have had that experience. If I hadn’t opened that door for,” said Jasmine Witty.

For today’s class, students got the opportunity to shuck corn. It was then prepared by food service staff and served to students for lunch.

The 550 corn ears were donated by Seneca foods.

“I think it’s the. Best way to learn about agriculture I think. That’s really comes down to the one. Of the only. Ways you can learn about egg culture is kind of get your hands dirty. And get ready to. Jump right into it and kind of have. Have fun while doing it,” said Jacob Pehrson.

The mission behind this class is to get students exposed to agriculture because not everyone comes from an agricultural background.

Teachers say they’re all about opening doors for students who might not have had an experience like this in the past.

“Well, my favorite part about the class is learning about animals and how to. Make lives how? To make livestock have better lives. And it’s like a hands on class and not too many notes and tests like hands on right now we are. Incubating chickens. That’s really cool. I think that’s a good part of it,” said Colton Willaert.

The lesson with the corn taught students about plants, defects that may come in corn, and how food doesn’t necessarily look like what it does in the grocery store.

