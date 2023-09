MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wearing your baby? Sounds weird, but Bonnie Murphy is in with Mankato Area Babywearers to talk about the best holder to use for carrying your baby. There are plenty of different options for different situations and preferences.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.