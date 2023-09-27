Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Duluth police release more information on Tuesday’s Morgan Park incident

Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Police say it is a very active scene, located in the Morgan Park neighborhood.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have released more information on what happened during an incident of a person with a gun.

According to the DPD, officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. for reports gunfire at 86th Ave W in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth.

The male victim said he was shot by a woman he knew.

Police say he was able to flee the scene to call 911.

Before finding the woman, authorities removed a downstairs resident of the home for their safety.

The downstairs resident stated a second shot was fired from inside the home before police arrived.

According to police, the Duluth Police Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene to help officers.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the female, TRT entered the home and located the female who was dead.

Authorities say after further investigation, they were able to determine that the female died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to boost nonpartisan voter engagement and...
Nonprofit organizations lead the vote
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
FILE - Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing
Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing