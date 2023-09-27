Your Photos
Golden Apple: Janesville’s Jace Emory

The 6th grade teacher covers all general subjects for his students, but specializes in math and social studies.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jace Emory has just begun his 12th year teaching at Janesville Waldorf Pemberton.

The 6th grade teacher covers all general subjects for his students, but specializes in math and social studies.

Emory says that relating subjects to the students and their lives is his key to keeping kids engaged day after day.

“In my opinion, the storytelling and experience is the greatest form of education of them all. So I try to give experiences from my upbringing of what I’ve seen, current, events, we talk about what’s going on in the world and how it relates to the concepts that we’re talking about in the classroom and it usually elicits a really good conversation with the students.”

Along with teaching 6th grade, Emory also coaches junior high softball, junior high girls basketball, spelling bee, social studies league, and math league, while also acting as the announcer for JWP’s sporting events and heads up the school’s prom committee.

His colleagues say that Emory’s enthusiasm and willingness to branch out has endeared him to students of all ages, and that he’s become a staple of the Janesville community.

“He is one where if there is an opportunity he is involved with it, and so he is such a huge asset to our school, not only as a staff member but as a coach, as a leader and just a positive role model for everyone, students and staff alike.”

Emory says that he makes an active effort to connect with every student, and hopes that one day they look back on him the same way he looks back on his childhood teachers.

“If I’m lucky enough I’ll have some students that 20, 25 years down the road will say ‘My time spent in Mr. Emory’s classroom was very impactful and I’m a better man or woman because of it. And that’s the goal of education.”

To nominate a deserving educator for the Golden Apple award, visit the community page on KEYC.com.

