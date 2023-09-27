Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Government shut down would hurt many Iowa farmers

Government shutdown would hurt Iowa farmers
Government shutdown would hurt Iowa farmers
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the end of the month draws closer, the pressure is on for Congress to pass an agreement to prevent a government shutdown. If Congress can’t pass a spending bill over the next few days, then the impact of the shutdown would be felt firsthand by workers - including here in Iowa.

During a government shutdown, a variety of federally funded programs can’t operate - leaving many local farmers in need of assistance. More than most businesses, they rely on help from federal programs throughout the year.

Farms across Iowa get support from the US Department of Agriculture for funding and a variety of other services.

A government shutdown would freeze that during a crucial time of the year for farmers. This is especially drastic for Iowa because the economy is so closely tied to agriculture.

One example is the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, which pays farmers to set aside farm land for conservation practices like planting prairies or other natural habitats. The USDA would not be able to make those payments to farmers under a government shutdown, withholding income from farmers, potentially causing farmers to delay other purchases. Iowa has the most CRP contracts in the country.

Editor’s note: a previous version incorrectly stated that farmers paid the federal government under the CRP.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Beginning Friday, drivers will be able to use the newly created J-Turn at the intersection of...
Traffic at J-turn at Hwy 99/169 intersection to open on Friday
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/27/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/27/23
Police found these drugs during a raid at a Redby, MN home.
Nearly 1 lb of meth found in Redby drug raid
Region Nine, Bike MN, and other state organizations have all partnered to host the first...
First ever Southern Minnesota Active Transportation Summit