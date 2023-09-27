Lush Cakes Mankato location now open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We found just the place to satisfy your sweet tooth. Today is the big day for Lush Cakes, as they just opened their second location in Mankato. We stopped in this morning for their opening day.

You can find Lush Cakes at 530 North Riverfront Drive in Mankato and their Waseca location at 930 State Street South.

