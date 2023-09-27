Your Photos
Officials combat deceptive A.I. political campaigns

Senator Klobuchar and other Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at banning the use of deceptive content created by A.I. in federal election ca
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As artificial intelligence grows its footprint in society, U.S. lawmakers are cautioning voters about its potential to spread misinformation.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon testified on the issue in Washington today.

He recommends a multilevel response to the advancements in A.I.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota chaired Wednesday’s hearing before the Committee on Rules and Administration.

Secretary Simon says the potential threat to the administration of elections is real.

”I think the name of the game is identifying as early as possible what disinformation is out there, AI generated and otherwise standing up to it. And not just that, not just rebutting it, but getting out the good, the true, the correct information as quickly as possible,” said Secretary Simon.

Senator Klobuchar and other Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at banning the use of deceptive content created by A.I. in federal election campaigns.

