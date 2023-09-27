Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash

Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash
Spring Valley supports Amish family following fatal crash(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – After a Spring Valley Amish family lost two children in a fatal buggy accident the community is supporting them through the tragedy.

Spring Valley is working together to bring food donations following the loss of 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller.

Some Like It Hot Cakes and Catering is leading the way collecting food donations for the Miller family.

So far, the community has donated more than 700 sandwiches, along with pots of coffee, fruit, water bottles and other items. These donations are helping feed those attending the children’s wake Wednesday.

Owner Suzanne Gardner said it’s good to see the community come together to help the family.

“Everybody is so sad, they want to help, and this is an away they can help and make them feel like their involved and helping. The whole community is just, Spring Valley is just full of love and they’ve showing it, and it’s just been amazing,” Gardner said.

The children’s funeral is Thursday at 9 a.m. There is a Go Fund Me page to support the family, to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to boost nonpartisan voter engagement and...
Nonprofit organizations lead the vote
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
FILE - Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing
Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing