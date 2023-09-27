Your Photos
Suicide prevention film screening & panel at SCC

This event is open to all members of the community. It includes a screening of Benoit’s 90-minute documentary “My Ascension,” which follows the journey of Benoit’s suicide attempt in 2017.(Panhandle Public Health District)
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A free suicide prevention film screening and panel will be held at South Central College in their auditorium. This event will feature suicide attempt survivor/mental health advocate Emma Benoit. Doors open at 12:30 Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This event is open to all members of the community. It includes a screening of Benoit’s 90-minute documentary “My Ascension,” which follows the journey of Benoit’s suicide attempt in 2017. Following the documentary, Benoit and local individuals will take part in a panel with audience Q&A.

Those looking for their own mental health support will find available resources.

This screening and panel is made possible by sponsors, Newport Healthcare, PrairieCare and South Central College.

Greater Mankato Area United Way has helped bring Benoit to the area several times since 2022. Based in Louisiana, she most recently presented to regional middle and high schools in April 2023. Benoit’s presentations are made possible through the generous support of various community members, businesses and schools.

Benoit’s documentary and presentations have sparked sustainable change in the region, including the launch of the peer-to-peer suicide prevention program Hope Squad in Mankato Area Public Schools and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. Hope Squad is featured in Benoit’s documentary, which prompted the initiative locally.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

