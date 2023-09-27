Summertime in September: A warm, humid weekend ahead

Clouds and scattered showers will continue to exit the region tonight, with sunny, warmer weather in the forecast for Thursday. By the weekend, it will feel a lot more like July than late September, with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Parts of far Western Minnesota could reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Nights will also be warm, with overnight lows hovering around our average high temperature for this time of year. In addition to the warm temperatures, it will also be quite humid. So, definitely a summerlike weekend ahead. We’re also keeping an eye on a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night, mainly across southwestern and western Minnesota. One or two storms could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few more breaks in the clouds by late afternoon. One or two isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday will start with a few scattered clouds, but clouds will break fairly quickly and we will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

As I mentioned earlier, we are going to have a flashback to summer this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

We are monitoring a slow-moving front that will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night. The best chance of thunderstorms will be across far western and southwestern Minnesota with the potential for one or two strong to severe storms. The main threat will be large hail.

Our longer-range forecast models suggest that this summerlike stretch of weather will last into early next week. A front will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by midweek, followed by cooler, more fall like weather.

