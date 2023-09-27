Your Photos
Warmer temperatures on the way

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/27/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today kicks off our warming pattern heading into the weekend.

A few showers are expected to linger through today, with mostly light rain expected. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too, but we aren’t expecting widespread impactful weather.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 60s and low 70s for some, and that warming trend will continue each day as we approach a warmer than normal weekend. Temperatures this weekend could reach the low to mid 80s, but a few places reaching the upper 80s is possible too. Humidity is also expected to increase, so this weekend will likely feel much more like summer despite the start of October right around the corner.

We’re in a generally wetter pattern of weather for this forecast. Drier conditions are expected tomorrow for the most part, but we can’t rule out a few stray showers in the afternoon. Friday, we’re tracking the chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, possibly lasting into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks dry, but more rain chances exist at the start of next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Rain continues clearing