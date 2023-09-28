Big things happening for Mankato’s MYPlace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s MYPlace is making the final push to reach the finish line in its fundraising goal.

MYPlace is only $300-thousand away from raising $3.2 million to fund the purchase, remodel and addition to their new Stadium Road location. MYPlace opened in its new location at the start of the school year, and says that the new building gives them new opportunities and space for more students that wasn’t possible in their old location.

”It’s about three times the size of our old space. Some of the things that we really feel in this space is that it was designed for us, and it was designed to do the exact things that we do and we’re a couple weeks in and it’s working. There has yet to be anything that we think ‘oh shoot, this doesn’t work,” said Erin Simmons.

