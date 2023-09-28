Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the manufacturing industry.

Throughout next month, businesses will open their doors for tours, showcasing the products they make right in your own backyard.

Families, job seekers and schools have been invited to take part in the South Central Tour on October 5th.

Participants will tour 15 local businesses, including Dotson Iron Castings, Goodtimes Manufacturing and Cambria.

There will be a students-only tour taking place at the 3M plant in New Ulm.

