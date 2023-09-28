Mayo Clinic and MSU collaborate to provide more ‘real-world experiences’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - THIS TIME LAST YEAR, MSU PRESIDENT INCH AND Mayo Clinic’s Dr. James HEBL BROUGHT SEVERAL STRATEGIC LEADERS FROM BOTH INSTITUTIONS TOGETHER TO MAKE A PLAN FOR GREATER COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE TWO ORGANIZATIONS.

“We know that one of the priorities of the university is not A to educate their students but to educate. Students who subsequently stay locally here within our communities and by developing this pipeline, it will help us foster that and promote that even further as a pipeline into Mayo Clinic health system,” said James Hebl.

THE COLLABORATION BETWEEN MSU AND MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM WILL GIVE STUDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN PROJECTS LIKE RESEARCH, CLINICAL ROTATIONS, AND OBSERVERSHIPS ALLOWING FOR A LEARNING ENVIRONMENT WITH MORE REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCE.

“Yeah. So one of the things that we pride ourselves in here at the university is that big ideas in real world thinking. And so I think this is an opportunity for our students to dream big, to think about how their non healthcare disciplines really support the success of healthcare. And it’s going to create amazing opportunity,” said David Hood.

OFFICIALS FROM BOTH INSTITUTIONS BELIEVE THIS COLLABORATION WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE ALREADY GROWING DIVERSE POPULATION IN MANKATO.

“I think one of the big purposes of our university, one of the focal points for our university. Is to engage our community in ways that strengthen our Community as well as strengthen the experience for our students. So for us it is an opportunity to take the good work that happens on our campus and be able to carry that out at a much broader scope across our region,” President Inch said.

According to President Inch, managing teams are now put together but the community should start seeing the fruits of this collaboration between January and February of 2024.

