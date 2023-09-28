More details about MSU Mankato/MCHS ‘strategic collaboration’ announced

Your Photos
By Sean Morawczynski and Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) to form what they call a “strategic collaboration.”

Thursday morning, Dr. Edward Inch, President of MSU, spoke to stakeholders in a celebration event to highlight the new partnership.

Three areas of focus will outline the collaborative goals: education experiences, health and well-being, and research.

The students will get to participate in more kinds of projects than they have before,” said Dr. Inch. “Everything from research to the kinds of clinical rotations that they do, to the kinds of classroom experiences that will be shared with people from Mayo, as well as our own faculty.”

According to the university’s leaders, the collaboration between MCHS Mankato and MSU will take effect between January and February of 2024.

