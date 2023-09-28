Your Photos
Murder suspect accidentally released arrested in South St. Paul

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.(WCCO, WRTV, MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
South St. Paul, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota murder suspect, who was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail, is now back in custody after being arrested in South St. Paul.

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) in Minnesota around 1 p.m. Mason is charged with 2nd degree murder in a 2021 fatal shooting that took place outside Shiloh Temple. Allegedly, Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad during a dispute.

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on September 11, but was released on September 13 due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

