Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nonprofit organizations lead the vote

Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to boost nonpartisan voter engagement and...
Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to boost nonpartisan voter engagement and encourage nonprofits to get involved in local elections through voter participation and registration. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to learn how to boost nonpartisan voter engagement.

Organizers are encouraging nonprofits to get involved in local elections through voter participation and registration.

The “Lead the Vote” information session will run until 4 p.m. today at the Pioneer Bank.

It’s free training for any local nonprofit organization looking to boost voter efficacy within their communities.

The YWCA Mankato and Life-Work Planning Center are among the many working at the session.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 9/28/23
FILE - Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing
Throughout October, community members will learn more about the inner workings of the...
Community invited for South Central tour of manufacturing