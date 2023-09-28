Nonprofit organizations lead the vote

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local nonprofit organizations are meeting on Thursday to learn how to boost nonpartisan voter engagement.

Organizers are encouraging nonprofits to get involved in local elections through voter participation and registration.

The “Lead the Vote” information session will run until 4 p.m. today at the Pioneer Bank.

It’s free training for any local nonprofit organization looking to boost voter efficacy within their communities.

The YWCA Mankato and Life-Work Planning Center are among the many working at the session.

