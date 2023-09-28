Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Officials hope to avoid dangers of A.I. and elections

As artificial intelligence grows its footprint in society, U.S. lawmakers caution voters about its potential to spread misinformation.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Make no mistake, A.I. and deep fakes in particular are a huge challenge to the administration of elections,” said Secretary Steve Simon.

As artificial intelligence grows its footprint in society, U.S. lawmakers caution voters about its potential to spread misinformation.

All eyes are on “deepfakes,” a form of A.I. that creates fake, but convincing, audio, images, and videos.

“That’s why we call it deep fake. It’s not the real person. It’s going to confuse voters,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

In August, a new law in Minnesota criminalized the use of deepfake to influence an election, and sex-related deepfakes.

But U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar says it’s time for federal action, as well.

“We have no doubt there’ll be some use of A.I. in campaigns. You think they’re your candidate or the opposing candidate saying something, and they’re not at all. That’s where you get into a danger zone when it comes to democracy,” said Senator Klobuchar.

Sen. Klobuchar is among lawmakers introducing bipartisan legislation aimed at banning the use of deceptive content created by A.I. in federal election campaigns.

And in Minnesota, the Secretary of State office works to lead with the truth about the voting process, and dismantle inaccurate information on election related topics.

“I think the name of the game is identifying as early as possible what disinformation is out there, A.I. generated and otherwise, standing up to it. And not just that, not just rebutting it, but getting out the good, the true, the correct information as quickly as possible,” said Secretary Simon.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Mankato’s MYPlace is making the final push to reach the finish line in its fundraising goal.
Big things happening for Mankato’s MYPlace
Bandwagon is one of the longest running music themed television programs in the world.
Bandwagon adds October 2 dance
TSA
How a government shutdown could affect Minnesota
The 6th grade teacher covers all general subjects for his students, but specializes in math and...
Golden Apple: Janesville’s Jace Emory