Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. (Source: WANF)
By Ellie Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in Atlanta but was first caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera belting his heart out.

Atlanta police said the burglary happened Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call from the homeowner, who said an unknown man broke into his home and stole several items.

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. He even pulled out some impressive runs and riffs.

The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood before.

Police are trying to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

