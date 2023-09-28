Seasonal confusion: Warm and humid with scattered storms this weekend

This weekend, we roll from September into October, but it is going to feel a lot more like July. There will be plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will climb into the low 80s from Friday through early next week. In addition to the heat, it will also be unusually humid, with dew points climbing well into the 60s. Summerlike weather would not be complete without a few scattered showers and thunderstorms and that will definitely be the case late Thursday night and again on Friday night, especially north and west of Mankato. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with large hail being the main threat. A cold front will move through next week, bringing another chance of scattered rain followed by cooler, fall-like temperatures by late next week.

There will be gradual clearing throughout the rest of this afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late tonight and continuing into early Friday morning. The best chance of thunderstorms will be across far western Minnesota.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop west of Mankato late Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night. The threat of tornadoes is low, however, one or two storms could be strong to severe, with hail being the main threat. Some locally heavy rain is also possible with any storm that develops.

The weekend will be sunny, warm and humid, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s across most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It will be warmer to the west, with temps reaching the upper 80s or even close to 90 degrees across far western Minnesota.

This mild stretch will last through at least Tuesday. By late Tuesday, a front will move through, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler, much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. This system is still over five days away, and the timing could change a bit. Stay tuned; the weather team will continue to bring updates as things develop.

