St. Peter firefighters move to a new building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, 36 volunteer firefighters will move to a brand new building in St Peter.Last time the city had a new station was over 70 years ago.

”We’re supporting those volunteers, those firefighters, in the appropriate way, and some of how we do that is having nice space, certainly in room for trucks, but really more importantly. It’s about that space for them, for training and for the safety stuff that needs to go on decontamination.”

One of the newest and most significant parts of the new fire station is the space where the firefighters will be able to clean off, preventing them from exposing themselves and the families to toxic substances.

”Being able to make sure their gear is washed, washed appropriately and all of those things which we didn’t have at the current and don’t have at the current location. I think there’s a sense of urgency related to that.”

The Fire Hall will also open up space training opportunities, which they say wont only serve St. Peter.

”Whether it’s Nicollet or Kasota or others, this provides some training opportunity that those departments don’t have either. And as you know, we’re great to be partners with folks and share in some of the opportunity to be smarter and better about how we provide service to the public. And I know they’re about that too. And So what can we do to help our communities?”

The new fire station is located at the northwest corner of the Broadway Avenue/Sunrise Drive intersection.

The city of St. Peter is hosting an open house on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. until noon.

