Summer temperatures to kick off October

Temperatures rise over the next few days as we head into a hotter than normal weekend.

Highs today will reach the low 70s but we are expecting the 80s starting tomorrow. This heat wave will last through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week, despite the start of October right around the corner. We’re also expecting increased humidity so it will be a very summer-like weekend overall.

We are watching the chance of some thunderstorms tomorrow which could likely come in two rounds. In the morning, a line of scattered showers with some thunder mixed in, then a second, stronger line in the afternoon. As of now, it is possible that second line may stay north of us and only impact our northernmost counties, but if it tracks further south we have the potential to receive some hail and/or heavy rain.

Other than the chance of that small system lasting into Saturday morning, we are expecting a sunny weekend.

Next week, temperatures will fall back to normal, then may cool off into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances exist most days next week but the details are still a bit uncertain.

