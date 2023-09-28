Yoga, sauna & more at Ember Wellness Studio

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local business that’s brand new to Old Town Mankato has made it their mission to promote sustainable products.

They also feature products from other local business and serve as a one stop shop for wellness. We take you inside Ember Wellness Studio.

You can find Ember Wellness Studio at 613 North Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

