Yoga, sauna & more at Ember Wellness Studio

We take you inside Ember Wellness Studio.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local business that’s brand new to Old Town Mankato has made it their mission to promote sustainable products.

They also feature products from other local business and serve as a one stop shop for wellness. We take you inside Ember Wellness Studio.

You can find Ember Wellness Studio at 613 North Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

