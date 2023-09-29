The Deep Valley Quilt Show is back in full force

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A tradition that had to be placed on hold due to Covid 19 is back in full force, The Deep Valley Quilt Show.

The two-day event, which draws hundreds of visitors to the National Guard Armory, displays over 200 hundred quilts and countless hours of work. After having to take a break for the last 4 years, organizers say they are excited to connect with quilters and hope to bring a newer face to the guild.

“Hoping that they learn the love of the quilts at the end. When you received a quilt, if you know how many hours of love and work goes into it, it’s usually a very treasured thing,” said Linda Othoudt.

Deep Valley Quilters in Mankato has over 60 quilters. The quiltfest continues tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

