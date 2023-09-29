Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Deep Valley Quilt Show is back in full force

A tradition that had to be placed on hold due to Covid 19 is back in full force, The Deep Valley Quilt Show.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A tradition that had to be placed on hold due to Covid 19 is back in full force, The Deep Valley Quilt Show.

The two-day event, which draws hundreds of visitors to the National Guard Armory, displays over 200 hundred quilts and countless hours of work.  After having to take a break for the last 4 years, organizers say they are excited to connect with quilters and hope to bring a newer face to the guild.

“Hoping that they learn the love of the quilts at the end. When you received a quilt, if you know how many hours of love and work goes into it, it’s usually a very treasured thing,” said Linda Othoudt.

Deep Valley Quilters in Mankato has over 60 quilters. The quiltfest continues tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Friday 6pm Weathercast
Several programs at the Minnesota Valley Action Council will be impacted.
Services to be impacted by possible government shutdown
MAPS and the City of Mankato say they hope there are opportunities to further clarify the...
SROs to resume on-sight duties
MnDOT says despite the delay, the cost of the project remains $83-million-dollars.
Highway 14 now to open mid-November