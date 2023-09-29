Defying seasons: A hot, humid start to October

This weekend we transition from September to October, but the weather is going to feel like we’re smack dab in the middle of July. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with near-record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight. One or two storms could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat. Above-normal temperatures will persist into early next week, but by Tuesday, a front will move through, bringing scattered thunderstorms and ushering in much cooler temperatures.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening and move from southwest to northeast. A couple of storms could be strong to severe, especially north of a line from Worthington to the Twin Cities. The main severe threat will be hail. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

Saturday might start with a few lingering showers, but skies will quickly clear, leading to a rapid warm-up. Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. While Saturday night has a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Some areas of far western Minnesota might even approach 90 degrees.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue through Tuesday. After that, a front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler and much more fall-like weather for the last half of next week. By late next week, high temps could drop into the 50s to low 60s.

