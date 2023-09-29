Your Photos
Falling for Fall at Autumn Acres Farm

We continue our Falling for Fall series with a stop at Autumn Acres Farm in Janesville.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cozy season calls for a warm cup of Joe in the morning and a trip to the pumpkin patch in the afternoon. We continue our Falling for Fall series with a stop at Autumn Acres Farm in Janesville, a place that makes it their mission to add a little extra spice each season.

Autumn Acres Farm is located in rural Janesville. The address is 35482 West County Line Road. You can also follow their facebook page to stay up to date with their special fall events.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

