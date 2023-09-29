Your Photos
Hearing set for planned closure of addiction services unit at New Ulm Medical Center

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents have a chance to learn more about the planned closure of an addiction services unit at the New Ulm Medical Center.

The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a virtual public hearing October 11th at 6 p.m.

Officials say the residential addiction services program will transition to a new partial hospitalization and day treatment program.

M-D-H officials will provide a forum for the community to discuss the transition via Microsoft Teams.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Allina Health New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 716 768 181#.

Comments or questions may also be submitted online at New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing by Oct. 12.

